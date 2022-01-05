AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22 Forms Submission Date Extended, Important Details

Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply online for the PG scholarship scheme till January 31

AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the online applications submission date for its postgraduate scholarship scheme till January 31. Earlier, the candidates applied for the PG scholarship scheme till December 31. GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE approved regular postgraduate programs can apply for the scholarship online on the official website- aicte-india.org.

The last date for the student verification by respective institutions including re-submitted defective applications at AICTE web portal is February 15. "Online proposals are invited from AICTE approved institutions/ students studying in AICTE approved institutions/ courses for the academic year 2021- 22 for disbursement of PG scholarship through DBT mode to the eligible admitted students in 2021- 22," the circular mentioned.

AICTE PG Scholarship 2021-22: Eligibility

They must have valid GATE, GPAT or CEED score at the time of admission They must be admitted as full-time scholars Students must be admitted in AICTE approved institutions and programmes: Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.

Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course. The guidelines of the above scheme may be accessed at the AICTE website- aicte-india.org.