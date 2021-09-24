  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh

AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh

The objective of this scheme is to provide exposure to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh youth to academic culture at institutions of higher learning.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Superhydrophobic Cotton, Can Remove Spilled Oil From Water
IIT Guwahati Launches Centre For Intelligent Cyber-Physical Systems
AICTE, IIT Guwahati Extends MoU To Provide Financial Help Under GAINER Scheme
IIT Guwahati To Collaborate With University In Coimbatore On Academic, Research Programmes
IIT Guwahati Researchers Develop Biodegradable, Low-Cost Wound Dressing Film
IIT Guwahati Collaborates With BBCI For Cancer Research
AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh
AICTE has partnered with IITs to offer internship to students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed MoUs with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, IISER Pune to provide internship opportunity to the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and enhance their employability.

Students from any of the Science & Engineering disciplines of undergraduate and postgraduate programs studying in higher education institutions situated in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is September 30.

Direct link to register

The objective of this scheme is to provide exposure to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh youth to academic culture at institutions of higher learning.

“It is expected that they will be working on cutting edge research in the field of science and technology under the guidance of faculties from these premier institutions,” read the official notice.

Any nominated nodal officer, Training & Placement Officer, Senior faculty, Principal or Director need to register on the AICTE portal and nominate students.

Institute wise internship availability is as follows:

1) IIT Kanpur - Winter 2021 (8 weeks, Between October to December)

2) IIT Guhawati - Winter 2021 (4 weeks, Between October-December 2021)

3) IISER Kolkata - Two months in winter 2021 and Two months(4+4 weeks) in Summer 2022 (one month in vacation + one month during the semester)

4) IIT Ropar - Winter 2021 (4 Weeks, Between December 2021 to January 2022)

5) IIT Bhubaneshwar - Winter 2021 (4 Weeks, Between 1 to 31 December)

6) IISER Pune - Summer 2022 (6 weeks)

Click here for more Education News
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras High Court’s Direction On EWS Reservation
NEET: Supreme Court Sets Aside Madras High Court’s Direction On EWS Reservation
Schools To Reopen In Entire Maharashtra From October 4
Schools To Reopen In Entire Maharashtra From October 4
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen In October: Varsha Gaikwad
AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
AP ICET 2021 Results To Be Announced On September 30
NTA NEET 2021 Result And Phase 2 Registration: 5 Points
NTA NEET 2021 Result And Phase 2 Registration: 5 Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................