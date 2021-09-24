AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE has partnered with IITs to offer internship to students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed MoUs with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, IISER Pune to provide internship opportunity to the students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and enhance their employability.

Students from any of the Science & Engineering disciplines of undergraduate and postgraduate programs studying in higher education institutions situated in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is September 30.

Direct link to register

The objective of this scheme is to provide exposure to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh youth to academic culture at institutions of higher learning.

“It is expected that they will be working on cutting edge research in the field of science and technology under the guidance of faculties from these premier institutions,” read the official notice.

Any nominated nodal officer, Training & Placement Officer, Senior faculty, Principal or Director need to register on the AICTE portal and nominate students.

Institute wise internship availability is as follows:

1) IIT Kanpur - Winter 2021 (8 weeks, Between October to December)

2) IIT Guhawati - Winter 2021 (4 weeks, Between October-December 2021)

3) IISER Kolkata - Two months in winter 2021 and Two months(4+4 weeks) in Summer 2022 (one month in vacation + one month during the semester)

4) IIT Ropar - Winter 2021 (4 Weeks, Between December 2021 to January 2022)

5) IIT Bhubaneshwar - Winter 2021 (4 Weeks, Between 1 to 31 December)

6) IISER Pune - Summer 2022 (6 weeks)