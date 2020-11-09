  • Home
AICTE To Organise Workshop On Post COVID-19 Career Opportunities, Recruitment Trends

AICTE to organise a workshop on career opportunities and recruitment trends post COVID-19 on November 11 at 10 am online.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2020 2:39 pm IST

AICTE To Organise Workshop On Post COVID-19 Career Opportunities, Recruitment Trends
AICTE Workshop On Post COVID-19 Career Opportunities, Recruitment Trends
New Delhi:

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will hold a workshop on November 11, 2020. The workshop will be organised by the Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU) as part of AICTE Edge and will be held as an impact workshop on post COVID-19 career opportunities and recruitment trends. The workshop by the CSVTU and the technical education regulator will be supported by the National Project Implementation Unit and ICT Academy. The Impact Workshop on Post COVID-19 Career Opportunities, Recruitment Trends will be held between 10 am and 1 pm on November 11.

Professor MP Poonia, Vice Chairman of AICTE will be the chief guest of the three hour online workshop and Dr MK Verma, the Vice Chancellor of CSVTU, the guest of honour. Apart from Professor Poonia, the workshop will have speakers including Dr Neetu Bhagat, Deputy Director of AICTE.

Interested candidates can register online for the Career Opportunities and Recruitment Trends post COVID-19 workshop till the day of the online workshop.

