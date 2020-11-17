AICTE Not To Provide Equivalence Of Nomenclatures For Different Engineering, Tech Branches

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will not be providing equivalence of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for higher education or faculty recruitment purposes and it is for the institution to take a call on them, the council has said.

The technical education regulator had in 2017 published a gazette notification regarding major or core branches of engineering and their appropriate courses leading to a degree in Engineering or Technology for recruitment in teaching positions.

“In spite this, the council receives a large number of grievances from faculty members and requests from governments, Directorates of Technical Education (DTEs) pertaining to eligibility for faculty positions in the AICTE approved institutions,” an official order said.

“In view of the above, it is to clarify that, AICTE will not be providing equivalence to the qualifications obtained from the council approved institution and departments at any level for higher education purpose as well as for employment purpose. It is up to the employer to decide the suitability for a particular post in case of employment purpose and it is up to the institution for higher studies in case of academic purpose,” it added.

The council had in August notified that queries on equivalence or relevance of nomenclatures for different engineering and technology branches for recruiting faculty should be resolved at the state level

“The list comprises all nomenclatures which AICTE had approved for their institutions to run. However, it is beyond the scope of AICTE to include and update from time to time the nomenclatures offered by various IITs, NITs, universities as these institutions are empowered to start courses with the approval of their board of governors or an academic council without the knowledge of AICTE,” member secretary Rajive Kumar had said.

"Hence making an exhaustive list of nomenclatures to give further clarity is not practical for AICTE nor it is necessary," he had added.