  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Is Not Holding Survey On Conduct Of Exams: Government’s Fact Check

AICTE Is Not Holding Survey On Conduct Of Exams: Government’s Fact Check

A fake message regarding university exams is being circulated on social media and instant message applications. The message has a link to a Google form and is seeking inputs from university students on conduct of exams.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

New Classes Of Kerala's "First Bell" From Today
Cost Accountant Institute To Begin Online Classes From Tomorrow
Low-Cost Test Kits To Santising Drones: IIT Innovations Take Commercial Route To Aid COVID-19 Fight
UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University Extends Deadline To Change Exam Centre
Decision On Exams, Reopening Colleges After June 30: Punjab CM
COVID-19: Haryana To Conduct Final Semester Exams Of Higher And Technical Education Courses From July 1
AICTE Is Not Holding Survey On Conduct Of Exams: Government’s Fact Check
Students are suggested not to participate in any such survey.
New Delhi:

A fake message regarding university exams is being circulated on social media and instant message applications. The message has a link to a Google form and is seeking inputs from university students on conduct of exams. The form claims to be of technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Through the form, students are being asked to submit their grievances or complaints related to conduct of exams.

“This is a feedback form to be filled by the students of all universities, deemed to be universities, affiliated technical universities and polytechnics under AICTE. The data provided by the students will help AICTE to approach colleges and take a decision according to the conditions. Kindly fill all the details very carefully,” is written in the form.

Students are suggested not to participate in any such survey.

Educational institutes in the country have remained close since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The entire country was locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19. In view of this situation, it was decided that except the final year/ semester tests, the universities may not conduct other semester exams.

After that university students had started demanding cancellation of their exams. Students are using social media websites and microblogging platforms asking authorities to cancel their exams.

On this, AICTE had asked students to address their concerns to university bodies. On June 5, the AICTE had said that "all the aggrieved students have to request their concerns to their respective universities and university bodies should take a judicious call based on the local requirements and necessities of the time."

In this situation, fraudsters are seen using the names of government organisations to lure students into giving up personal information.

AICTE has also asked students to verify news from official website. “Various interest groups / individuals are circulating fake news on social media platforms thereby creating misinformation and rumours. Discouraging any such fake news and reporting the matter to concerned authorities would be prime responsibility of all stakeholders,” it has said in a notification released in April.

Click here for more Education News
AICTE Measures AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings
COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 Date: Manipur HSLC Results Expected Today
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 Date: Manipur HSLC Results Expected Today
Telangana TS Inter Results (1st Year, 2nd Year) Soon
Telangana TS Inter Results (1st Year, 2nd Year) Soon
Gujarat: 76.29% Pass Class 12 Board Exam, 269 Schools Record 100 Per Cent Result
Gujarat: 76.29% Pass Class 12 Board Exam, 269 Schools Record 100 Per Cent Result
COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20
COVID-19: IIT-Kharagpur Asks Students, Researchers To Go Home By June 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................