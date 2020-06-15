AICTE Is Not Holding Survey On Conduct Of Exams: Government’s Fact Check

Students are suggested not to participate in any such survey.

A fake message regarding university exams is being circulated on social media and instant message applications. The message has a link to a Google form and is seeking inputs from university students on conduct of exams. The form claims to be of technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Through the form, students are being asked to submit their grievances or complaints related to conduct of exams.

“This is a feedback form to be filled by the students of all universities, deemed to be universities, affiliated technical universities and polytechnics under AICTE. The data provided by the students will help AICTE to approach colleges and take a decision according to the conditions. Kindly fill all the details very carefully,” is written in the form.

Students are suggested not to participate in any such survey.

Claim: there is a message being passed around with link to a google form allegedly by @AICTE_INDIA, seeking inputs from students of Universities on conduct of exams #PIBFactCheck: AICTE is not conducting any survey. This form is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/0TFHPHIFxD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 14, 2020

Educational institutes in the country have remained close since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The entire country was locked down to contain the spread of COVID-19. In view of this situation, it was decided that except the final year/ semester tests, the universities may not conduct other semester exams.

After that university students had started demanding cancellation of their exams. Students are using social media websites and microblogging platforms asking authorities to cancel their exams.

On this, AICTE had asked students to address their concerns to university bodies. On June 5, the AICTE had said that "all the aggrieved students have to request their concerns to their respective universities and university bodies should take a judicious call based on the local requirements and necessities of the time."

In this situation, fraudsters are seen using the names of government organisations to lure students into giving up personal information.

AICTE has also asked students to verify news from official website. “Various interest groups / individuals are circulating fake news on social media platforms thereby creating misinformation and rumours. Discouraging any such fake news and reporting the matter to concerned authorities would be prime responsibility of all stakeholders,” it has said in a notification released in April.