  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE, NHAI Join Hands To Offer 5,000 Paid Internships To Civil Engineering Students

AICTE, NHAI Join Hands To Offer 5,000 Paid Internships To Civil Engineering Students

NHAI will provide internship opportunities for 5,000 students in the first phase with Rs 10,000 stipend for two months.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 27, 2021 3:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?
CBSE To Issue Hard Copies Of Migration Certificates ‘Only On Request’ This Year
Education Minister Launches 100 Comic Books Created By Teachers, Students Of CBSE Schools
Union Education Minister, UNESCO Director Discuss NEP, India's Response To COVID Pandemic
School Dropout, Owner Of UK-Based Company Creating IT Awareness Among Kashmiri Youth
AICTE Ties Up With 6 Oil And Gas Companies To Offer 1 Lakh Internships
AICTE, NHAI Join Hands To Offer 5,000 Paid Internships To Civil Engineering Students
AICTE and NHAI has launched online internship programme for civil engineering students.
New Delhi:

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the ‘Online Internship’ programme for civil engineering students. NHAI will provide internship opportunities for 5,000 students in the first phase with Rs 10,000 stipend for two months. Based on the experience of the first phase, NHAI will increase the number of internships for the benefit of the students.

AICTE Vice Chairman, Professor MP Poonia said that students doing an internship at NHAI will get opportunities to work on real-time problems. Professor Poonia also said that such programmes meet the NEP recommendation that every student should have industry exposure in the relevant domain. The AICTE platform facilitates such exposure.

Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI, highlighted the importance of internships, hands-on learning, and academic knowledge. Mr Sandhu said that students should undergo this internship and provide feedback to NHAI.

“NHAI will provide internship opportunities for 5,000 students in the first phase with Rs 10,000 as a stipend for two months. Based on the experience of the first phase, NHAI will increase the number of internships for the benefit of the students,” Mr Sandhu said.

Click here for more Education News
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) AICTE Scholarship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIIT Delhi Establishes Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Mobility
IIIT Delhi Establishes Centre Of Excellence On Sustainable Mobility
COVID-19: These States Are Promoting Students In Junior Classes Without Exams
COVID-19: These States Are Promoting Students In Junior Classes Without Exams
What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?
What Is Earth Hour And Why Do We Turn-Off Lights?
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon; Know What BSEB Students Do After Class 10
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Soon; Know What BSEB Students Do After Class 10
Bihar Board 12th Result: Cash Prizes, E-Book Readers For Toppers
Bihar Board 12th Result: Cash Prizes, E-Book Readers For Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................