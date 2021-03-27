AICTE, NHAI Join Hands To Offer 5,000 Paid Internships To Civil Engineering Students

AICTE and NHAI has launched online internship programme for civil engineering students.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the ‘Online Internship’ programme for civil engineering students. NHAI will provide internship opportunities for 5,000 students in the first phase with Rs 10,000 stipend for two months. Based on the experience of the first phase, NHAI will increase the number of internships for the benefit of the students.

AICTE Vice Chairman, Professor MP Poonia said that students doing an internship at NHAI will get opportunities to work on real-time problems. Professor Poonia also said that such programmes meet the NEP recommendation that every student should have industry exposure in the relevant domain. The AICTE platform facilitates such exposure.

Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI, highlighted the importance of internships, hands-on learning, and academic knowledge. Mr Sandhu said that students should undergo this internship and provide feedback to NHAI.

