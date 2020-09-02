Return Full Fee To Students Withdrawing Admission Before November 10: AICTE To Institutions

Image credit: Shutterstock Return Fee Of Students Cancelling Admission Before November 10: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has asked technical institutions to return full fee to students who withdraw their names Before November 10. According to the revised academic calendar of AICTE, the last date for cancellation of seats for technical courses with full refund is November 10, 2020.

“In the event of a student withdrawing before November 10, 2020, the entire fee collected from the student, after a deduction of the processing fee of not more than Rs 1,000 shall be refunded by the institution,” AICTE said in a statement.

Institutes are not allowed to retain original school or institution leaving certificates of students, AICTE said.

If a candidate leaves the course after November 10 and the seat is filled by another student before the last date of admission -- November 15 -- the course fee must be returned to the candidate after deducing a maximum of Rs 1,000 as processing fee and “proportionate deduction” of tuition and hostel fees, the council said.

If the seat, vacated after November 10, is not filled by another student till November 15, security deposit and original documents must be returned, an official statement said.

For students canceling their admission at any point of time, the subsequent semester fee or annual fee can not be collected, AICTE said, adding that the refundable amount and documents must be returned to candidates within seven days of cancellation.

“Institutions not following guidelines issued by the council regarding refund of fee for cancellation of admission or delaying refund shall be liable to punitive sction as stipulated in the AICTE regulations/APH 2020-21, the board said.