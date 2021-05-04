AICTE makes world record for holding online computer programme for maximum users

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) along with an incubated company of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras named ‘Guvi Geek Network’ have received recognition from the Guinness World Records for holding an online computer programme for a maximum number of users.

Guinness World Records presented a certificate to both AICTE and Guvi Geek Network. It read, “The most users to take an online computer programme lesson in 24 hours was achieved by Guvi Geek Network Private Limited and AICTE (both India) online from April 24 to 25”.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ congratulated AICTE and Guvi Geek Network as he said, “Congratulations to AICTE and Guvi Geek Network to get recognition from Guinness World Records for having the most users take an online computer programming lesson in 24 hours”.

GUVI was started by a group of IIT Madras students as a YouTube channel. It was introduced as a two-sided platform, where students can learn to do programming and companies can come and recruit.