AICTE Makes Mathematics, Physics Optional For Engineering

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in its approval handbook for 2021-2022, has made Class 12 Physics and Mathematics subjects optional for admission to undergraduate engineering courses like BE, B.Tech.

Till now, admission to engineering courses was done on the basis of Class 12-level Maths and Physics subjects along with one of the Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/Technical Vocational subject.

For students coming from diverse backgrounds, the technical education regulator has asked universities to offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing, etc., to achieve desired learning outcomes of the programme.

As per the approval process handbook released by AICTE, now the students have to pass Class 12 with Physics /Mathematics / Chemistry / Computer Science / Electronic science/Information Technology / Biology / Informatics Practices / Biotechnology/Technical vocational subject / Agriculture / Engineering Graphics/ Business Studies or Entrepreneurship.

The candidates belonging to unreserved category will have to score a minimum of 45 per cent marks in Class 12 in the above subjects taken together. Reserved category students will be required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks.

AICTE said that this move is being taken in line with the National Education Policy to bring flexibility in the eligibility criteria.

“The universities will offer suitable bridge courses such as mathematics, physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse backgrounds to achieve learning outcomes of the programme,” the AICTE has said in its handbook.

As per the new rules, AICTE has opened up the option for students from medicine and commerce to pursue BE and BTech courses.

Students who have passed a three year diploma examination with at least 45 percent marks are also eligible to apply for the engineering courses. "Their admissions will be subject to vacancies in the first year, in case the vacancies at lateral level are exhausted", AICTE added.