AICTE Lilavati Award: Eight Colleges Win Top Prize

Eight college teams across the country have won the top prize at the 2nd Lilavati Awards. The Lilavati Awards in its second edition was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 10:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

Eight college teams across the country have won the top prize at the 2nd Lilavati Awards. The Lilavati Awards in its second edition was organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani addressed the winners online.

The awards were given in areas including Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defence, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for women, Women Innovators (Rural/ Urban).

This year’s winners were JNTUH College of Engineering (Hyderabad), Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (Bhubaneshwar), Thiagarajar Polytechnic College (Salem), KCG College of Technology (Chennai), K.S. Rangasamy College of Technology (Tiruchengode), Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology (Tiruchirappalli), Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (Coimbatore), and Sona College of Technology (Salem).

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman; Professor MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE; Dr Vinita Sahay, Director, Indian Institute of Management (Bodh Gaya); Mamta R Agarwal, Advisor- I, AICTE; and Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, were present during the award ceremony.

As many as 27 teams comprising faculty and non-faculty members and students were awarded Lilavati Awards. More than 500 teams participated in AICTE Lilavati Awards.

