AICTE Lifts Limit On Intake For ODL Programmes, Adopts UGC Norms

Image credit: Shutterstock As per new AICTE rules, intake limit for online programmes will be at per UGC guidelines (representational photo)

The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has lifted the limit on the intake capacity for online and distance learning programmes. As per its amended guidelines for open and distance learning (ODL) programmes to be offered during the academic session 2021-22, the number of learners who can take part in an online course will be at par with what the University Grants Commission allows for open and distance learning mode and online learning mode programmes. Earlier, the maximum intake approved was three times the sanctioned intake of a specific programme in conventional or regular mode.

“The approved intake for ODL/online programmes/courses shall be as per the UGC (open and distance learning mode and online learning mode) regulations dated 4th September 2020 and as amended from time to time,” reads the official AICTE statement.

According to the guidelines released by UGC on September 4, 2020, “There shall not be any restrictions in the capacity of intake in open and distance learning programme at the learning support centre or study centre and main campus. The capacity of intake per programme should be commensurate with the available qualified faculty in relevant area, well equipped laboratory, library, online connectivity and Information and Communication Technology facilities, and appropriate infrastructure.”

Institutions having NAAC score of 3.26 and above on a scale of 4 or NBA score of 700 on a scale of 1000 or having rank in top-100 in the university category of National Institutional Ranking Framework, at least twice in three preceding cycles (at the time of application), will be permitted to start full-fledged ODL courses or online courses in the field of Management and allied areas, Computer Applications, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Logistics and Travel and Tourism without prior approval of the AICTE, provided it satisfies all the conditions mentioned in these guidelines.

However, these institutions will be required to submit all relevant data regarding faculty, students and affidavit on the AICTE portal annually by registering on it.