AICTE Launches Programmes For Benefit Of Students And Teachers, Details

The All India Council for Technological Education (AICTE) has launched two programmes for the benefits of students and teachers- Students Learning Assessment (Parakh), Higher Modules for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training(NITTT). The teachers training programme was launched with an aim to create a large pool of trained technical teachers.

"As a part of the new revamped NITTT, teachers will now have to serve industrial training and a semester-based mentorship as a part of the training exercise. Earlier, the NITTT was accessible to teachers having less than five years of service and was launched for promoting quality of technical education in the country," AICTE release mentioned. The teachers with over five years of service can join the teachers training programme.

AICTE's Students Learning Assessment (PARAKH) programme will conduct assessments of students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and schools. The learning assessment portal- aslap.aicte-india.org was launched on the basis of joint recommendations by National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU) and STANFORD University’s study.

According to AICTE, "The portal has more than 1,45,000 assessment items incorporating multiple disciplines towards improving the overall competence of students and graduates to include core disciplines, aptitude, emerging areas, and higher order thinking skills." As part of the programme, over 80,000 students registered with 55,000 completing the assessment. "1,200 faculty members have also taken the assessment," it added.

The programmes were launched by K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, MOE, Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman, Prof. M.P. Poonia, AICTE Vice-Chairman, and Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE. On the occasion, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman said: “We are extremely delighted to launch two new initiatives that would benefit both the students and the teachers at large. We are the midst of the launching the NEP that lays lot of stress on training the teachers and lot of processes that are involved in the education sector. Teaching is a lifelong learning and NITTT will help teachers of today to become tomorrow’s faculty heads. Students should also come forward to take the tests through PARAKH for overall development and growth.”

The courses details are available at the official website- aicte-india.org.