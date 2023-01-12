AICTE Launches New SWAYAM Online Credit Courses On Yoga, IP, Basics of Remote Sensing

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE launches new SWAYAM MOOCs

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched several new SWAYAM online credit courses. The council has introduced four SWAYAM Yoga online credit courses, an online credit course on Intellectual Property (IP) and an online credit course on Basics of Remote Sensing, GIS and GNSS Technology and their applications.

While the four SWAYAM Yoga online credit courses have been developed by S-VYASA, Bangalore, the online credit course on Intellectual Property (IP) is developed by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell under the leadership of Dr AbhayJere. The online course on “Basics of Remote Sensing, GIS and GNSS Technology and their Applications” is developed by IIRS, Dehradun in the presence of Dr RP Singh, Director, ISRO, Dehradun.

While launching the programmes, TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE said: “AICTE offers comprehensive fundamental and advanced training, as well as a post-certificate online course on how to approach yoga as a profession or business venture.”

Dr MP Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE addressing the Course Coordinators appreciated the development of Yoga and other Credit Courses for SWAYAM and motivated the Course Coordinators to come ahead for development of similar other Courses for SWAYAM. He said, “The online course will introduce participants to the fundamentals of remote sensing, earth observation sensors and platforms, thermal remote sensing, spectral signatures of various land cover features, visual image interpretation, and hyperspectral remote sensing technologies.”

“Other digital image processing techniques covered in the course include Image Rectification and Registration, Image Enhancement, Image Classification, and Accuracy Assessment. Following the theoretical notions comes a practical demonstration utilising open-source software, he added.

Professor Sitharam during the launch also emphasized the need for translation of these courses into 12 different Indian regional languages resulting in the increase of the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education up to 50 per cent in line with NEP 2020.