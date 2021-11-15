AICTE Launches Faculty Development Programme On Indian Knowledge Systems

AICTE has launched its three-week Faculty Development Programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched its three-week Faculty Development Programme (FDP) - Bharatiya Jana Parampara from today, November 15. The FDP based on the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) will continue till December 7. The programme was launched by Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar.

The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) - Bharatiya Jana Paramparaā – with Rashtram School of Public, Rishihood University, Sonipat, aimed at building a comprehensive perspective on the need, relevance and essence of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), reads a statement by AICTE.

The FDP also aims at contributing and enriching the Indian education system by the inflection of India's knowledge and provide pertinent reflections for the NEP 2020.

Along with the State education minister, other authorities including AICTE Chairman Professor Anil D Saharabudhe, Padma Vibhushan and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sonal Man Singh, Mukul Kanitkar of National Organising Secretary, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), Professor Kapil Kapoor of Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Dr Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Dr Ashok K Mahapatra (SOA), Kultar Singh (Sikh Rāgi), Professor Bharat Gupt (IGNCA), Chamu Krishna Shastry (Sanskrit Promotion Foundation), Pravrajika Divyananda (Sri Sarada Math), Dr Jagannath Patil (NAAC), J Sai Deepak (Advocate, Supreme Court of India), Dr Vinayachandra B K (INDICA), and Professor Virendra Kumar Tewari (IIT KGP) were also present at the launch event.

Dr Sarkar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Education, said: “A series of FDP on Indian Knowledge System will make the students aware about the rich history and tradition of our indigenous knowledge system that has been in place for thousands of years.”

Commenting on the launch of the FDP, AICTE Chairman professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe said: “If we don’t make changes to our education policies now it will be very difficult for us to pass on the values of Indian Knowledge System (IKS) to our children. And if we want to make students learn about IKS the first step is to make the teachers aware about it. When teachers are aware about IKS, it will also fill their minds with pride and appreciation for this system. This will help the teachers or faculties to sow the seeds of IKS among their students. Keeping all these aspects in mind, this three-week FDP is of prime importance for us.”