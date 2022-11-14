  • Home
AICTE Launches Diploma, Under-Graduate Engineering Books In Marathi Language

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on November 14, launched outcome based educational books for diploma and undergraduate engineering courses in the Marathi language.

Updated: Nov 14, 2022 9:53 pm IST

AICTE Launches Engineering Books In Marathi
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on November 14, launched outcome based educational books for diploma and undergraduate engineering courses in the Marathi language. AICTE has prepared Diploma and Undergraduate Engineering books in the Marathi language in coordination with Vice-Chancellors, Coordinators, Translators and Reviewers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University at Lonere, Maharashtra.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar and Minister for Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, Dr Chandrakant Pati releases AICTE Engineering books at Mumbai University Kalina Campus. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sarkar, MoS (Education) said, "AICTE has taken the initiative of making engineering books available in Indian Languages in alignment with guidelines enshrined in the National Education Policy 2020."Giving priority to local languages in the NEP manifests our commitment to all regional languages. We consider Indian languages the soul of Bharatiyata and the link to a better future."

Applauding over the initiative, the MoS (Education) said: "Language is so much more than just a tool allowing us to communicate. It is the expression of culture, society, beliefs and traditions. I would like to congratulate all universities of Maharashtra for taking all steps for translation and other related activities. Technically advanced countries like France, Germany, South Korea and others had amply displayed that we can achieve global standards in our mother tongues. It acts as a catalyst for inclusive development."

"NEP 2020 envisages many things for overall development of students, which includes imparting education in Indian languages for ease of understanding and encouraging students for research. As per this vision of NEP, technical education has been redefined by introducing human values in it," he added.

UGC and AICTE Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said: "When Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose was admitted to a Bengali medium school by his father. We know Bose was described as a person who was 16 years ahead of his contemporaries. You'll find that in the countries where noble prizes are won, there education from school to PhD is provided in vernacular languages."

Education News
