AICTE To Launch MTech Course In Defence Technology Today

AICTE will launch MTech programme in Defence Technology today

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator, will launch MTech programme in Defence Technology today in a virtual mode. The postgraduate degree programme will offer specialisations in combat vehicle engineering, aerospace technology, communication systems and sensors, directed energy technology, naval technology and high energy materials technology.

AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe and Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy will launch the programme today.

DRDO has collaborated with AICTE for conducting the Regular MTech Course in Defence Technologies having 6 specialized streams and BTech (Elective Courses) in collaboration with AICTE. The MTech courses would infuse interest in students and motivate them to pursue their career in research and development for defence and security to join the defence, PSUs and private defence industries.

The objective of the programme is to develop postgraduates who have the necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in defence technologies and systems and can get recruited in the various defence laboratories, defence public sector & private industries, ordnance factories and other similar sectors of the economy at national and international level.