  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE To Launch 6.1 Lakh Internship Opportunities

AICTE To Launch 6.1 Lakh Internship Opportunities

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is going to launch 6.1 lakh internship opportunities on August 25 between 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 5:00 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEP 2020: Education Minister Launches Academic Calendar, Other Initiatives
MP Higher Education Department To Conduct Vaccination Programme On August 25, 26
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Greets People On World Sanskrit Day
Programme To Upgrade Residential Schools In Karnataka To Be Taken Up: Chief Minister
Rajasthan To Organise Week-Long Celebration Of Sanskrit Day 2021
US University Virtual Fairs On August 27, September 3
AICTE To Launch 6.1 Lakh Internship Opportunities
AICTE to launch 6.1 lakh internship opportunities on August 25
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is going to launch 6.1 lakh internship opportunities on August 25 between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. AICTE has invited the students to join this internship drive.

AICTE took to twitter to announce this opportunity. AICTE tweeted: "#AICTEdge #AICTEInternshipDay2021 #Students All are invited for "Launch of 6.1 lakh internship opportunities" - #AICTE Internship day. LIVE on 25th August, 2021 from 2pm to 4:30pm. https://youtu.be/-pAc1eVsY5c #Internships #AICTEInternshipDay #InternshipDay PIBHRD EduMinOfIndia"

Interested students can check the AICTE internship website- internship.aicte-india.org to stay updated.

The details regarding the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship drive will be shared tomorrow on the LIVE video event organised by AICTE. The timing for YouTube live is 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

On the internship portal of AICTE, different internships in different categories have also been added along with city wise rankings. These categories include CDAC IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate, etc. Applications can be made now for various internship opportunities in the corporate category.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has already revised the academic calendar 2021-22 for technical, PGDM courses. AICTE tweeted that the academic calendar in July has also been revised and as per the revised calendar the last date to apply for the grant of affiliation by a university or board has been changed to 31st August 2021, previously it was 10th August.

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DNB PDCET 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration Window Of Medical Exam
DNB PDCET 2021: NBE To Reopen Registration Window Of Medical Exam
GATE 2022 Registrations To Begin On August 30, Check Details
GATE 2022 Registrations To Begin On August 30, Check Details
TS EAMCET Result 2021 At Careers360: Direct Link
TS EAMCET Result 2021 At Careers360: Direct Link
DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020
DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................