AICTE to launch 6.1 lakh internship opportunities on August 25

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is going to launch 6.1 lakh internship opportunities on August 25 between 2 pm and 4:30 pm. AICTE has invited the students to join this internship drive.

AICTE took to twitter to announce this opportunity. AICTE tweeted: "#AICTEdge #AICTEInternshipDay2021 #Students All are invited for "Launch of 6.1 lakh internship opportunities" - #AICTE Internship day. LIVE on 25th August, 2021 from 2pm to 4:30pm. https://youtu.be/-pAc1eVsY5c #Internships #AICTEInternshipDay #InternshipDay PIBHRD EduMinOfIndia"

Interested students can check the AICTE internship website- internship.aicte-india.org to stay updated.

The details regarding the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) internship drive will be shared tomorrow on the LIVE video event organised by AICTE. The timing for YouTube live is 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

On the internship portal of AICTE, different internships in different categories have also been added along with city wise rankings. These categories include CDAC IEEE, NHAI, NCDC, Social Justice and Empowerment, Corporate, etc. Applications can be made now for various internship opportunities in the corporate category.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has already revised the academic calendar 2021-22 for technical, PGDM courses. AICTE tweeted that the academic calendar in July has also been revised and as per the revised calendar the last date to apply for the grant of affiliation by a university or board has been changed to 31st August 2021, previously it was 10th August.