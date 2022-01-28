AICTE, Khadi And Village Industries Commission To Help Students Get Internship Opportunities

Image credit: Shutterstock Under this programme, the students be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month during the internship period (representational)

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has announced its association with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to provide undergraduate and postgraduate students internship opportunities and build entrepreneurial skills.

Students can get in touch with KVIC state or divisional offices for internship opportunities. Selected students will get to work across different departments of their interest. The internship opportunities with KVIC will also be uploaded on AICTE internship portal, an official statement said.

Under this programme, the students be paid a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month during the internship period.

KVIC is also planning to roll out a scholarship programme for students to undertake research projects on its multiple schemes, AICTE said.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, said: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with KVIC would benefit our students. KVIC draws inspiration from Gandhi Ji. We talk about Atmanirbhar Bharat and it shall become Atmanirbhar in true sense when all the villages, talukas, districts, and states become self-reliant. That’s why Gandhi Ji always talked about Gram Swaraj. Today India is a giant in the ITES industry. Now time has come to ensure how we can help villages through ITES and make them more self-reliant and promote entrepreneurship.”

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC, said that the internship programme will help students gain valuable experience through challenging projects. “KVIC has a lot of platforms through which students can connect. I will urge all the faculty members and the students to work towards the upliftment of the country through the multiple schemes that KVIC runs across the country. KVIC has always taken on challenging initiatives. I will urge students not to think too much about being job takers but believe in becoming job givers through their entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

“KVIC is offering a project for internship for all the students. The students can gain access to

different departments of KVIC be it marketing or manufacturing as per their interest. The students will be paid a stipend of Rs.5000/month during the internship period. We are also planning to roll out a scholarship programme for research scholars who would work on different projects and schemes of KVIC,” he added.