AICTE Invites Universities, Colleges To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' Against COVID

AICTE invites participants to join Young Warrior Movement

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced its support in the ‘Young Warrior Movement’ and has invited the universities and institutions to join. The Young Warrior Movement engages youths in the age group between 10 and 30 years in some easy and real-life activities including training in myth-busting tools to detect myths, falsehood or misinformation; encouraging registration for vaccination and enabling peer-to-peer mental health support by young people.

Young Warrior Movement is a joint initiative of the CBSE, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, YuWaah-UNICEF and a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 1,350 partners.

“YoungWarrior movement..engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people.,” an AICTE statement issued in this regard said. Moreover, the participants will also be eligible for a UNICEF Certificate. The tasks will be hosted on online and offline platforms in 11 regional languages.

Young Warrior Movement: How To Join

1: On WhatsApp: Type YWA and send it to +91 96504 14141, or give a missed call to 080-66019225

2: Interactive voice response (IVR): Send a missed call to 0-8066019225

3. Facebook: Join via this link through FB messenger m.me/ureportindia/?ref=ywa

4. Telegram: Search for ureportindia. Press Start. Type ‘YWA’ and send.

5. To register as a Youth Advocate of the #YoungWarrior Movement: fill a Google Form: forms.gle/JuRTQF6ktD78yBHq7

Pledging his support to the initiative, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE said: “AICTE is committed to unite young energy and spirit to fight against the pandemic collectively. In the interest of health and wellbeing..participate in the #YoungWarrior movement and through its activities and tasks, safeguard themselves and their families as well as others around them.”

“Young people can assume a leadership role during such a crisis, which can also help instill strong leadership skills, empathy as well as generate social consciousness in them.” the Chairman added.