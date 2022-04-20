AICTE Invites PG Students, Faculties To Translate SWAYAM Online Courses To 12 Regional Languages

AICTE has invited students and teachers to translate SWAYAM online courses to regional languages

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited postgraduate (PG) students and teachers to translate SWAYAM online courses into 12 regional languages. AICTE has also fixed an amount of Rs 3,500 per hour per course for one language of the translation script to be paid an honorarium to the translators for translating the online courses into the specific language of their choice.

The translators will also be awarded a “Certificate of Appreciation” on the completion of the translation of a course in a specific language of their choice out of 12 different Indian regional languages.

AICTE and IIT Madras NPTL have been mandated to translate 80 MOOC online courses of engineering into 12 different Indian regional languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi and Urdu. Out of the 80 online courses, AICTE was allocated exclusive 21 online courses for translation into different Indian regional languages wherein AICTE has already completed translation of three online courses of first-year engineering and three other SWAYAM online courses into eight lndian regional Languages. Therefore, the invitation to PG students and faculties have been made to translate the rest of the courses.