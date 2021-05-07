Image credit: Shutterstock Second or third-year diploma or graduation students can apply on the TULIP portal till May 10 (representational)

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for 2,500 virtual internships through The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP). Based on their performances, interns will be paid a monthly stipend of up to Rs 12,000, the Council said. The application forms are available at the official site, internship.aicte-india.org.

Second or third-year diploma or graduation students, with “excellent communication skills” in Hindi and English can apply for these internships. The last date to submit applications is May 10.

.@AICTE_INDIA through its TULIP portal has invited applications for 2500 virtual internship opportunities available with Whitehat Jr. Interns who will be paid a monthly stipend of up to Rs. 12,000 based on their performance.Visit -> https://t.co/1EfYVO4rFD pic.twitter.com/suYG6FhM82 — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) May 6, 2021

Launched in 2020, TULIP is a joint effort of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Developed by AICTE, the portal is aimed at providing internships for up to one year to fresh graduates in all urban local bodies (ULBs) and smart cities across the country.

Students with undergraduate degrees, including BTech, BArch, BPlan, and BSc, can apply for internships within 18 months from the date of completion of graduation. The Education Ministry aims to provide 1 crore internships on the portal by 2025.

“This launch is also an important stepping stone for fulfillment of MHRD and AICTE’s goal of one crore successful internships by the year 2025. The digital platform powering TULIP enables discovery, engagement, aggregation, amplification and transparency...Security features have been thoroughly tested and the platform has been made scalable, federated and transparent by design”, the Education Ministry had said during the launch of the portal.

“It will further Government’s endeavors to boost community partnership and government- academia-industry-civil society linkages. Thus TULIP- “The Urban Learning Internship Program” would help fulfill twin goals of providing interns with hands-on learning experience as well as infusing fresh energy and ideas in the functioning of India’s ULBs and Smart Cities,” it added.