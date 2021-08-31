AICTE, IIT Guwahati Extends MoU To Provide Financial Help Under GAINER Scheme

  • Home
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to provide financial support to the beneficiaries of the GAINER scheme.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 31, 2021 6:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to provide financial support to the beneficiaries of the GAINER scheme.

AICTE provides financial support to the North-Eastern technical institutions under the Grant for Augmenting Infrastructure in North East Region (AICTE GAINER) scheme. The scheme aims to help the northeastern institutions to improve water and energy problems.

The existing MoU between AICTE and IIT Guwahati, which was signed last year, has now been extended for two years. The fresh MoU was signed at the boardroom of IIT Guwahati. Prof TG Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati and Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE signed the MoU. The new MoU includes several new additions. AICTE GAINER scheme was previously known as the Special Scheme for NER.

The new MoU will aim at including a wider coverage of institutions that can be benefited from this initiative. It also provides a digital connectivity infrastructure along with solar power and water supply and mentoring for schemes like MODROBS and RPS.

About the agreement, AICTE said: "The new MoU also includes IIT Guwahati support for facilitating necessary training on technical proposal writing under MODROBS, RPS, and internet schemes of AICTE for North-Eastern technical institutions."

Talking about the benefits of MoU, Prof TG Sitharam, said: “A coordinated effort between IIT Guwahati and AICTE will enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in the far-flung areas of NER, which will improve the quality of education and capacity building at grass-root level and change the lives of common people of NER.”

In the MoU signing event, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, said: “The objectives of this MoU is also to mentor AICTE approved technical institutions under the mentorship of IIT Guwahati to develop projects for funding in critical areas like solar energy, water problem and internet connectivity.”

