Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE GATE Scholarship 2020: Apply Now At Aicte-india.org, Details Here

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has announced postgraduate scholarship for 2020-21. ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch candidates from AICTE-approved institutions with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) score can apply for the scholarship on the scholarship portal of the AICTE website, aicte-india.org.

Apply Now

GATE candidates admitted in Engineering and Architecture program and GPAT candidates admitted in pharmacy program are eligible for GATE/GPAT scholarship, AICTE said.

The last date for institutions to complete the data verification process is December 31. Candidates admitted for part-time courses are not eligible for the scholarship. Thes scholarship will be given for a maximum period of 24 months or till completion of courses/date of submission of the thesis, whichever is earlier, AICTE said.

Students must have general savings account with the same name. Minor or no-frills account, joint accounts will not be accepted, an official statement said.

Candidates who qualified under OBC (Creamy Layer) category are not eligible for GATE scholarship. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates will be required to submit certificates not more than one year old to process their applications, AICTE said.

“Documents in support of SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/Physically Handicapped certificate shall be attested by the institute principal or gazetted officer. SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/Physically Handicapped certificate should be in Hindi/English otherwise it should be translated and verified in Hindi/English by notary officer or by the principal in institute letter head. Student shall upload both original and translated certificate.” an official statement said.

For further information, candidates can contact AICTE helpline at 011-26131576-78,80 or send email at pgscholarship@aicte-india.org.