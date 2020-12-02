AICTE Extends Scholarship Registration Dates Till December 31

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex national-level advisory body to impart technical education in India, has extended the last date to apply online for its Pragati and Saksham scholarship. The last date for submission of online applications for the Pragati and Saksham scholarship is December 31.

AICTE has also extended the last date for the first level of verification of applications by AICTE-approved institutions of students including re-submitted defective applications, and second level of verification by respective state nodal officers till January 15, 2021 and January 31, 2021 respectively.

The technical institute provides scholarship schemes for girl students (Pragati) and differently-abled students (Saksham) who are pursuing technical degree and technical diploma courses.

Women students studying in the first-year or first-semester of a technical degree programme (2020-21 batch) at AICTE-approved institutions can avail the AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2020-21. Those students who are already availing Pragati Scholarship can also apply for the renewal of the scholarship.

The AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme For Specially Abled Students (Technical Degree and Technical Diploma) can be availed by those candidates who are differently-abled and are pursuing technical diploma or technical degree courses in AICTE-approved institutions.

AICTE in a social media post said: “Last date for online applications under AICTE-Pragati scholarship scheme for girl students, AICTE-Saksham scholarship scheme for specially-abled students extended till 31st Dec, 2020.!!”

AICTE Scholarship 2020: To Apply

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal and click on the designated scholarship link

Step 2: Read the guidelines carefully, select the undertaking and 'Continue'.

Step 3: Select the state of domicile, scholarship category, scheme type (scholarship scheme), gender, and fill the other required details

Step 4: Provide details of bank including name of bank, IFSC and account number

Step 5: Select Aadhaar or Bank Account Number as identification detail and click on the 'Register' button

Step 6: The mobile number will be verified and an OTP will be generated.

Step 7: Log in again using the OTP and fill the AICTE scholarship form.

Step 8: An application ID and password will be generated. Use that for future references.