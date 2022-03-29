AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years

AICTE has extended the moratorium for establishing new engineering institutes for up to two years

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has announced the extension of its moratorium for establishing new engineering institutes for up to two years with certain exceptions.

According to the exceptions provided under the moratorium, the AICTE will consider state government proposals to start new polytechnics in conventional, emerging, multidisciplinary, vocational areas including PPP mode. Any industry with a minimum annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in preceding three years registered as a trust, society, company is also exempted. Exceptions have been also provided to philanthropical organisations which are functioning since more than 25 years and running other educational institutes having a minimum enrolment of 10,000 students having NIRF ranking within 100 in the preceding year.

This Council has firmly institutionalised the implementation of various facets of NEP 2020 in its approved institutions. Chairman AICTE also announces that more than 40 per cent of essential requirements already demanded by the council from its approved institutions are NEP compliant.

“It is pertinent to mention that in the previous academic year the Council took a step forward to diminish the subject barrier by including total of 14 subjects studied in various school education boards across the country to make them eligible for pursuing technical education courses offered by the Council. The same gained quite a traction across the academia in the country. To clear the perception of Multiple Entry Multiple Exit (MEME) and bridge courses, the Council in its APH this year has included an eligibility table depicting course wise subject eligibility for admission to various branches of Engineering & Technology,” said AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe.