AICTE, Education Ministry Announce Innovation Ambassador Training Programme For CBSE Teachers

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE’s ‘Innovation Ambassador – Online Teaching Programme’ will be launched on May 13 (representational)

To strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers for nurturing innovative ideas from students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in collaboration with the Education Ministry’s Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has announced the ‘Innovation Ambassador – Online Teaching Programme’.

Through this programme, the CBSE aims to train 50,000 teachers – two or three teachers per school – from all affiliated schools as ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. The board has asked schools to nominate four or five teachers for the programme.

In this programme, teachers will be trained in four modules – design thinking and innovation, idea generation and ideal hand-holding, intellectual property rights, product/prototype development.

The first batch will start on May 17. The programme will be launched formally on May 13.

“Selection of teachers will be done on the basis of their credentials and only the selected teachers will be informed about their batch, date, and timing of training through email in advance (on the email id of the school SPOC provided at the time of registration),” the CBSE said.

The trained teachers, or ‘Innovation Ambassadors’, will help in creating the culture of innovation in their schools, mentor other teachers, students, provide support to other schools as resource persons, act as evaluators for national-level idea competitions, and act as mentors for the national level programme on innovation and related activities, the board said.

Schools can register online on or before May 10, 2021.

Read official notification for the registration link, more information