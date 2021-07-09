AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology

AICTE, DRDO launch MTech in Defence Technology

A regular MTech programme in Defence Technology has been launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to impart necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in various defence technology areas. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy and Chairman AICTE Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe launched the programme during a virtual event organised by AICTE on July 8, 2021.

This MTech defence technology programme can be conducted at any AICTE affiliated institutes or universities, IITs, NITs or private engineering institutes. Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) will provide support to the institutes for conducting this programme, which can be conducted in online as well as offline formats.

The program has six specialized streams - Combat Technology, Aero Technology, Naval Technology, Communication Systems & Sensors, Directed Energy Technology and High Energy Materials Technology.

The students will also be provided opportunities to conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs and Industries.

Defence Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for starting a postgraduate programme in Defence Technology. He said the programme will help in achieving ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for evolving the PG programme. He expressed hope that such a specialised programme will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for the defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this program and offer opportunities to the students.

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe expressed happiness over the launch of the programme and said it will not only generate a skilled manpower pool in defence technology but will also create spin-off benefits in terms of new defence startups and entrepreneurs. He emphasized that research should be connected with day-to-day life as it is fundamental for the human psyche.

Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge Limited Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani congratulated DRDO and AICTE for initiating this programme and highlighted its importance for the creation of a talent pool for defence technology with know-how and know-why capability to fulfil the vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.