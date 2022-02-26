AICTE Directs PGDM Institutes To Apply For Approval Before Admitting Students

Image credit: Shutterstock PGDM institutions are directed to admit the students after receiving approval from the AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all the Postgraduate Diploma Management (PGDM) institutions to apply for its approval before admitting students for the academic year 2022-23.

In a statement, the AICTE said, “It has come to notice of AICTE from newspaper advertisements that some institutions are admitting students for Postgraduate Diploma in Management courses in Ay 2022-23 without taking approval of AICTE. The PGDM institutes are standalone institutes and the norms of AICTE for PGDM are given in appendix 9 of APH 2021'22 are strictly to be followed.”

The AICTE warned that any institution offering such technical course or programme in violation of regulations or approved process handbook will face legal action.

"An Institution offering any Programme/ Course in Technical Education in violation of Regulations/ Approval Process Handbook, shall be liable to appropriate Penal action including fine/ no admission/ reduction in "Approved Intake"/ withdrawal of Approval/ criminal action by the Council against defaulting Trust/ Society/ Company/ Associated Individuals/ the Institution, as the case may be."

Therefore, all PGDM institutions are directed to admit the students after receiving approval from the Council, it said.

The Council asked all such institutions to apply for the approval for the academic year 2022-23 on the portal after AICTE notification.