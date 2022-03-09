AICTE, CSTT Sign MoU To Define Scientific, Technical Terms In Hindi, Other Indian languages

Image credit: Shutterstock As a part of the agreement, both AICTE and CSTT will work towards evolving and defining scientific and technical terms

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to define scientific and technical terms in Hindi and other Indian languages.

The MOU is in line with AICTE's aim to expand engineering and technical education in Indian languages, an official statement said.

The technical education regulatory body has already translated 218 engineering books into 11 Indian languages and the tie with CSTT is aimed at standardizing technical terminology in Indian languages.

As a part of the agreement, both AICTE and CSTT will work towards evolving and defining scientific and technical terms in Hindi and in other modern Indian languages for teaching, content creation, faculty development programme (FDP), skilling and vocational education, promotion of Indian knowledge system, and localisation of technology, the council said.

Commenting on the MOU, AICTE Chairman Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe said: “I am delighted to announce that the AICTE has signed an MOU with CSTT to define scientific and technical terms in Hindi and in other Indian languages. This will benefit millions of Indian students who want to study engineering in their Indian languages. Along with CSTT, AICTE will ensure that the defined technical terms become a part of textbooks prepared for technical education in different Indian languages. We believe this is a step towards inclusivity and will inspire many students in remote areas to take up technical education in their Indian language.”

AICTE will support the CSTT in the creation of terminology through the application of technology and will provide faculty training for imparting teaching and learning in Indian languages.

The CSTT will provide scientific and technical terminology for various subjects included in the syllabus of the AICTE run programs in Hindi and other Indian languages.

The CSTT will also provide terminology training via workshops and seminars to facilitate teaching faculty of the AICTE and its various branches and colleges.