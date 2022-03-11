  • Home
AICTE CMAT 2022: Management Entrance Test In April; Registration Begins

CMAT 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date and time for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. The test will be held on April 9 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 2:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CMAT exam date 2022 announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CMAT Date 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date and time for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022. The test will be held on April 9 in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The registration process for the test has started on cmat.nta.nic.in. The test facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated participating institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses.

Recommended: Download CMAT Free previous year question papers along with answers. Click Here

Also Read | NTA GPAT 2022: Pharmacy Entrance Exam Registration Begins

From this year, CMAT will also be used by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) for admission to the recently-launched MBA-Law programme.

“Candidates who are desirous to take admission in Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab can also apply for CMAT-2022. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will utilize the CMAT-2022 scores as one of the admission criteria for admission in MBA-Law,” the NTA said.

Apply for AICTE CMAT 2022: Direct Link

Apart from two-year MBA courses, CMAT scores are also used for admission to Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses.

“It has been mentioned in the AICTE Approval Process Handbook…Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is used by institutions in Admission to PGDM Courses…admission to PGDM courses shall be made only from the candidates qualified from any one of the six All India tests, i.e.; CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT or the common entrance examinations (if any) conducted by the respective State Governments for all Institutions other than Minority Institutions,” the NTA said.

