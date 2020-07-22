AICTE Chairman Writes To Higher Education Institutes On Their Role In 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

AICTE chairman has written to HEIs about their role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe has written to technical institutes about their role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Referring to the recent India-China border tension, the Chairman says, "The recent border turmoil, additionally, has forced the nation, as a whole, to introspect about the alternatives and to avoid dependence on other nations about our needs and requirements."

Citing the example of manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and N95 mask, he says that a crisis has been turned into an opportunity.

"We were dependent on imports for these items, the COVID-19 pandemic has made us not only self-reliant but also export them."

"Time beacons us all to be proactive and pitch in our best efforts to be self-reliant and 'BE VOCAL'&'BUY LOCAL 'to achieve the national goal of being 'ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT'," he added in the letter.

He has urged AICTE approved universities and institutions to encourage teachers and students to develop alternative apps, products and technologies through innovative ideas and research '"which will not only make India Self Reliant but also propel India to the forefront as the PRIMARY source for meeting all global needs and requirements.'

This year, to acknowledge the efforts of institutes in research and development, AICTE has also institutes an award 'Utkrusht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award'.