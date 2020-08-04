AICTE Cancels Procedure For Establishment of Centres of Excellence In Cyber Security

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has cancelled the procedure to set up Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security in engineering colleges across the country. AICTE had earlier planned to establish Centres of Excellence in Cyber Security in ten engineering colleges in India. The project was to be partially funded by the World Bank under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme, or TEQIP.

A social media post of AICTE said: “Procedure initiated for establishing Centres of Excellence (CoE) in CyberSecurity in AICTE/TEQIP Institutions, stands cancelled.”

An AICTE statement issued added: “[The] process of establishment of Centre of Excellence (COE) is put on hold till revised guidelines for procurement are issued by National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU). As per a communication from NPIU dated 27.07.2020, procurement guidelines have been finalised and use of GeM and also CPP portal is made mandatory for all types of procurement under TEQIP-III.”

“Hence the procedure which was initiated for establishing Centres of Excellence stands cancelled,” the AICTE statement further added.