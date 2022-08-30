AICTE Begins Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration; Details Here

AICTE PMSSS 2022 Registration Begins

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started the registration process for Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) 2022. The engineering diploma student who belongs to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and studying in academic session 2022-23 is eligible to apply for the PMSSS 2022 scholarship scheme. Aspiring candidates can register online from the official website -- aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in. The last date to register for PMSSS 2022 is September 5.

The students are advised to register immediately and verify their documents and not wait for the last date. “Online registration for the academic session 2022-23 under PMSSS is open with effect from August 29, 2022, to September 5, 2022, for lateral entry admission (second year). The lateral entry admission will be based on vacant seats available during the academic year 2021-22 in engineering stream only,” AICTE said in a statement.

The details on eligibility criteria, courses, and other important information are available on the official website. As per the AICTE’s notification, only the students who have passed a diploma from the Jammu and Kashmir board of technical education not earlier than 2020-21 can apply for the scholarship. The PMSSS 2022 scholarship scheme will provide students different amounts for the academic fee as well as the hostel fee.

Under the PMSSS scholarship scheme, students will get financial aid of upto Rs 1.25 lakh per annum as an academic fee along with a maintenance allowance of Rs 1 lakh per annum in 10 equal instalments. PMSSS scholarship scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to pursue undergraduate studies in colleges outside the union territories.