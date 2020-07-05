AICTE To Begin Application For PM's Special Scholarship Scheme For Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

AICTE will begin application for PM's scholarship scheme for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

AICTE will begin registration for Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for 10+2 students of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on July 6, 2020. The scheme was initiated to encourage students from Jammu and Kashmir to pursue undergraduate studies outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme will provide academic fee, maintenance allowance to students who after passing class 12, secure admission in a government colleges and other select institutions of repute having NBA, NAAC, NIRF ranking and other Centres of Excellences outside the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

There are total 5,000 scholarships out of which 2,070 are for pursuing a general degree, 2,830 are for pursuing a professional degree, and 100 are for pursuing a medical degree.

As part of the scheme, students who enroll in a general degree will get Rs. 30,000 every year, those pursuing a professional degree will get Rs. 1.25 lakh every year, and those pursuing a medical degree will get Rs. 3 lakh every year.

All selected students will also receive Rs. 1 lakh as maintenance charge. Maintenance charge is to cover expenses such as hostel fee and mess fee.

The registration process for the scholarship will begin on July 6 and conclude on July 31, 2020. Students can get registered at the nearest Facilitation Centre. Document Verification will begin at nearest Verification Centre from July 14. Students can check detailed information on application process on the AICTE website.