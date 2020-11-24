  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker

AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker

Earlier, NAD was being implemented through NSOL Database Management Limited (NDML) and CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL). It was discontinued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) in March this year.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 24, 2020 3:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Chief Minister Approves Project Of Establishing Panchayat Libraries
7 Punjab Pharmacy Colleges' Affiliation To Be Cancelled Over Mass Copying
Only 5 % Students Attend Schools And Colleges In Maharashtra
Odisha Changes Norms For Merger Of Schools In KBK Region
Tamil Nadu Students Secure 25% ICAR Seats In State Agricultural University
Himachal Pradesh: Schools, Colleges Shut Till December 31; Night Curfew In Four Districts
AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker
AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all technical institutions approved by it to upload academic awards of their institution on Digilocker, under the National Academic Depository (NAD). The council has also asked institutes to designate nodal officers and set up dedicated NAD cells and reflect the details on their websites.

Earlier, NAD was being implemented through NSOL Database Management Limited (NDML) and CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL). It was discontinued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) in March this year.

AICTE in a circular dated November 23 said “It is hereby informed that Digilocker is the single depository for NAD and previous depositories NDML and CvL are not part of NAD now. For seamless transfer of data from NDML and CVL to NAD-Digilocker, UGC has already written letters to both depositories to transfer the data and to Digilocker to take charge as the sole depository of NAD.”

“NAD to be implemented as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges, by Digilocker through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a single entity,” AICTE said.

In 2016, the Government of India had authorised the University Grant Commission (UGC) for implementation of NAD.

Academic institutions including various central universities, state universities, private universities, higher educational institutions, school boards, etc. are uploading their academic awards on NAD.

Also, many students are using NAD for accessing their academic awards online and verification seeking entities are using NAD for verification of academic awards.

Click here for more Education News
AICTE All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) national academic depository (NAD)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NBE Warns Students Against Spoofed Notices
NBE Warns Students Against Spoofed Notices
Tamil Nadu Open University Inaugurates 91 Learner Support, Exam Centres
Tamil Nadu Open University Inaugurates 91 Learner Support, Exam Centres
Pending Results Of UG, PG Courses To Be Declared By November 30, DU Tells High Court
Pending Results Of UG, PG Courses To Be Declared By November 30, DU Tells High Court
NMAT Exam 2020: Registration To Close On November 30
NMAT Exam 2020: Registration To Close On November 30
IOCL Invites Application For Nursing Programmes At Assam Oil College
IOCL Invites Application For Nursing Programmes At Assam Oil College
.......................... Advertisement ..........................