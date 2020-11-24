Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all technical institutions approved by it to upload academic awards of their institution on Digilocker, under the National Academic Depository (NAD). The council has also asked institutes to designate nodal officers and set up dedicated NAD cells and reflect the details on their websites.

Earlier, NAD was being implemented through NSOL Database Management Limited (NDML) and CDSL Ventures Limited (CVL). It was discontinued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (now Ministry of Education) in March this year.

AICTE in a circular dated November 23 said “It is hereby informed that Digilocker is the single depository for NAD and previous depositories NDML and CvL are not part of NAD now. For seamless transfer of data from NDML and CVL to NAD-Digilocker, UGC has already written letters to both depositories to transfer the data and to Digilocker to take charge as the sole depository of NAD.”

“NAD to be implemented as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges, by Digilocker through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as a single entity,” AICTE said.

In 2016, the Government of India had authorised the University Grant Commission (UGC) for implementation of NAD.

Academic institutions including various central universities, state universities, private universities, higher educational institutions, school boards, etc. are uploading their academic awards on NAD.

Also, many students are using NAD for accessing their academic awards online and verification seeking entities are using NAD for verification of academic awards.