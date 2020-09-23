AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved for the inclusion of Geospatial Science And Technology as a subject in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and the National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates appearing in NET for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and for lectureship in universities and colleges, including IITs and NITs, will now be able to study the newly added subject.

The inclusion of the subject will benefit students and help in the “evolution of Geospatial Ecosystem in the country”, an official statement said.

The inclusion of the subject was approved on the recommendation of the National Geospatial Task Force Report 2013, under the Chairmanship of former ISRO Chairman, Dr. K. Kasturirangan.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has also highlighted the need for Geospatial subject in GATE and NET exams, an official statement said.

“Geospatial science and technology is a rapidly evolving subject that forms the backbone of a plethora of planning, development and governance activities with unprecedented opportunities both in the government and private sectors,” Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, said in a statement.

“Swamitva, a recent scheme launched by the Prime Minister is a good example to map rural inhabited lands using drones and latest survey methods. The scheme among other things will streamline planning, revenue collection and property rights and thus have a huge positive impact on securing loans by the owners and dispute resolution related to properties,” Prof Sharma added.