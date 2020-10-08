AICTE Approves Concessions In Admissions For Kashmir Migrants

  • Home
The Ministry of Education has allowed certain concessions to the wards of Kashmiri Migrants as well as Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in the Kashmir Valley in admissions in educational institutions in other parts of the country from the academic year 2020-21.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 11:20 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

“Ministry of Education, Government of India in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to allow the following concession to the wards of Kashmiri Migrants as well as Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) who are living in the Kashmir Valley, in the matter of their admission in the educational institutions in other parts of the country from the academic year 2020-21,” read the official statement.

The concessions include relaxation in the cut-off percentage up to 10 % and increase in intake capacity up to 5 per cent course-wise, as per a notification issued by AICTE. Reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical/professional institutions has also been added to the list of concessions.

The domicile requirement for Kashmir migrants has been waived while Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu families (non-migrants) living in the Kashmir valley need a domicile certificate.

“Waiving off domicile requirements for Kashmiri Migrants only. Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindu Families (Non-Migrants) living in the Kashmiri Valley need domicile certificate,” reads the order.

