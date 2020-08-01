AICTE And HCL Tie Up To Train Engineering Students Free Of Cost

  • Home
Under this agreement, the Project Sunshine will be started in limited colleges of Bengaluru and Delhi NCR on pilot programme basis.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 1, 2020 5:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE, has tied up with HCL Software to update students with the latest scenario of the software industry with market requirements. Named ‘Project Sunshine’, the programme can be availed by BTech and MCA students of AICTE-approved institutes.

HCL, as part of the project, will offer free training to these students so that they groom as industry-ready engineers and create awareness and develop a talent pool in the current “niche technologies’. As per a statement issued in this regard, four most emerging areas are identified for these courses; DevOps, Test Automation, End Point Management and Cyber Security.

Under this agreement, the Project Sunshine will be started in limited colleges of Bengaluru and Delhi NCR on pilot programme basis. HCL Software will take 40 students in each course.

AICTE in the Twitter handle posted: “HCLSoftware signs MoU with AICTE to provide training on 4 Emerging Technologies. AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe welcomed this move saying...such collabs from Industry will enhance Industry-Academia linkages. More such MoU's are expected to follow.”

AICTE-HCL Project Sunshine Features

The tie-up aims at evolving a model through which a pool of highly capable talent can be enhanced as per the growth requirements in the technology space.

The duration of Project Sunshine would be 60 hours.

The program will be delivered by HCL to train entry-level engineers. The training will be delivered through a combination of classroom and virtual sessions with extensive hands-on exercises and assignments.

