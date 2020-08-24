  • Home
  • Education
  • AICTE Allows Admission To MBA, PGDM Courses Based On Marks In Qualifying UG Exams

AICTE Allows Admission To MBA, PGDM Courses Based On Marks In Qualifying UG Exams

AICTE has also clarified that the relaxation is being made available only for the 2020-21 academic session and should not be seen as a precedent for future academic years.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:46 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
Education Ministry Invites Suggestions From School Teachers, Principals On NEP Implementation
Punjab: Two Colleges Opened In Gurdaspur District To Empower Youth Of Border Areas
New Education Policy: Toys Representing Indian Culture To Be Used In Schools
Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala; Sets Eyes On Civil Services
Education Ministry Asks Suggestions On Implementation Of National Education Policy
AICTE Allows Admission To MBA, PGDM Courses Based On Marks In Qualifying UG Exams
AICTE Allows Admission To MBA, PGDM Courses Based On UG Exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Institutions offering MBA and PGDM courses have been allowed to admit students based on marks obtained in qualifying undergraduate exams as several entrance tests could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) said.

The technical education regulator has also clarified that the relaxation is being made available only for the 2020-21 academic session and should not be seen as a precedent for future academic years.

"All-India tests like CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT and the Common Entrance Test of respective states are the qualifying tests for admission to MBA or the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) course. In many states, some of these entrance tests could not be conducted due to the fear of coronavirus spread, and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or cancelled," AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

"AICTE, being more a facilitator than a regulator, considered alternative proposition through which selection of the students could be made for admission to PGDM course which will benefit both the institutions as well as the students. "Therefore, in the current scenario, the PGDM and MBA institutions are allowed to admit students on the basis of marks obtained in qualifying examinations by preparing a merit list in a transparent manner. However, first preference will be given to candidates who have appeared in any of the entrance tests and have qualified, irrespective of their marks secured at degree level as long as minimum marks are secured," Mr Kumar added.

The council has directed institutions to select candidates based on merit in the qualifying UG exams if there are vacant seats available.

"The states may also use this relaxation while allotting seats through counselling. It may be noted that this relaxation to the PGDM and MBA institutions shall be applicable only for the academic year 2020-21, this cannot be taken as a precedent for the future academic years," Mr Kumar said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain COVID-19. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges continue to be closed.

Click here for more Education News
All India Council for Technical Education MBA Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Mamata Banerjee Joins Politicians Demanding Postponement Of Entrance Exams
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Mamata Banerjee Joins Politicians Demanding Postponement Of Entrance Exams
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
Jammu And Kashmir Government School Teacher Selected For National Award By Union Education Ministry
IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Postponement Of JEE, NEET Entrance Exams
JEE Main, NEET 2020: Students Go On Hunger Strike, Demand Postponement Of JEE, NEET Entrance Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................