AICTE Allows 3 Haryana Colleges To Start B Tech Course In Hindi

AICTE allows to conduct technical education in Hindi

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) allows three government technical institutions in Haryana to commence undergraduate courses in Hindi. Technical courses including Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology among others will be conducted in Hindi languages. To implement this, AICTE has approved 210 supernumerary seats.

According to the official communique shared by AICTE, "JC Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad has been approved for 30 supernumerary seats in Mechanical Engineering. Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Sonepat has been granted 30 supernumerary seats each in Mechanical engineering and Electrical Engineering undergraduate programmes. Likewise, Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar has been accorded approval for 30 supernumerary seats each in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology undergraduate programmes."

To implement technical education in regional Indian languages, AICTE has already prepared books for the first year undergraduate courses in five in regional languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi.

AICTE is also providing first year books for diploma students in eight regional languages including- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujrati and Kanada.

Books are also being translated to Urdu language and the process is underway. AICTE is using an Artificial Intelligence Based translation tool to translate the books.

AICTE has granted permission to start undergraduate courses in the Hindi language under the National Education Policy 2020 as it focuses on the promotion of Indian languages.

Vice Chairman of AICTE, Prof MP Poonia presented a set of translated books to the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar on September 29.

The CM said “The Indian language is a repository of our ancient wisdom. When linked with technical education, it has great potential & scope to re-discover newer dimensions. Students especially from rural background have immense potential and such books in regional language will help them to gain technical knowledge. This shall enable such students to apply their experiential learning in much better form and help them to become employable and be helpful to society”