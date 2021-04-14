Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE to adopt school labs established under NITI Ayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) (representational photo)

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) will adopt Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established under NITI Ayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), an official statement said.

On the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti, the AICTE and the AIM announced a strategic collaboration to empower Atal Tinkering Labs established at schools across the country. AICTE’s Institution’s Innovation Councils (IICs) will be connected with Atal Tinkering Labs under this initiative.

“The partnership offers to begin with to connect around 7200+ Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established in schools with 2500+ Institution’s Innovation Councils (IICs) functioning in higher educational institutions spread across all the states and UTs,” the NITI Ayog said.

“AICTE and AIM have developed a strategic partnership over the last couple of years. The adoption of ATLs and their students by AICTE IICs in proximity to the ATLs will greatly enhance the spurring of relevant knowledge and innovative thinking in the ATL school students leveraging the various innovation related training and innovation workshop initiatives from IICs,” R Ramanan, Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, said.

Speaking on the occasion, AICTE Chairman Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe stressed upon training students and embedding Indian knowledge systems and values associated with it among students.

“I am really happy about this collaboration through which we not only just mentor innovative students but also embed the Indian knowledge sharing value systems among them. I believe giving back to society is a much more crucial value to be imbibed in itself. Therefore, while we aim to embed IoT, Robotics, machine learning, deep learning, 3D, blockchain, augmented reality, virtual reality etc and train students, we must also focus on how it also endorses along with value systems,” he added.

Meanwhile, the collaboration will also offer an opportunity for students to participate in innovation contests. They will receive mentoring support, access to university ecosystem support etc, the NITI Ayog said.

Recently, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CISR) adopted 295 ATLs across the country.