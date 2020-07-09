AICTE: Admission To Technical Courses In October

For the fresh batch, classes will begin on October 15.

The first round of counselling and admission to allotted seats in AICTE affiliated institutions will be completed within October 5. The second round of counselling is scheduled to conclude within October 15. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for the year 2020-2021 and has asked its affiliated institutes to follow it.

The AICTE has revised its academic schedule twice within a span of 3 days. The second time it had to schedule after the University Grants Commission (UGC) changed the academic calendar and asked universities to hold final year exams.

#AICTE issues Revised #AcademicCalendar 2020-21 for Technical Institutions. All approved Institutions/Universities are requested to follow #UGCGuidelines too.#UGC issued Revised guidelines on Exam & Academic Calendar for all Univ. in view of #COVID19.



👉https://t.co/SevzW3NwM7 pic.twitter.com/dFVKQ1myCu — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) July 8, 2020

It has asked its institutions to postpone the classes, if they have already begun it. For students who are due to appear for the final year exam, AICTE, has asked to hold special classes.

“All the AICTE approved institutions/ universities are requested to follow UGC revised guidelines on exams issued on July 6 in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the technical education regulator has said.

Students can be admitted up to October 20, it has said.

It has also asked the universities to start classes, from August 17, in online or offline or blended mode (online and offline) following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to COVID-19 pandemic.

For the fresh batch, classes will begin on October 15.

Classes for continuing students of PGDM and PGCM courses will begin on July 15. For these courses, the classes for newly admitted students will begin on August 10.

For open and distance learning courses the deadline for admission is August 30, 2020 and February 28, 2021. Prior to this, the admission process for these courses was scheduled to conclude on August 15 and February 15 for July and January session, respectively.