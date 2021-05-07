Classes In Engineering, Professional Colleges To Begin On September 15

AICTE releases academic calendar for 2021-22 session

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday said that the classes for the first-year students across technical educational institutions will begin by September 15, 2021. In its academic calendar for 2021-22 released on May 6, the Council said that the first round of counselling for admission into technical courses such as engineering should be completed by August 31 and the allotment of seats should be concluded latest by September 9.

Classes in standalone postgraduate institutions offering management courses will begin from July 1.

The process of the grant of approval to standalone Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Postgraduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) institutions and technical institutions is to be completed by June 30, AICTE said. The last date for granting approval to institutions offering Open Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes is also the same-- June 30, 2021. The affiliation process, except for PGDM and PGCM institutions, by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15.

Students will be allowed to take admissions to the first sessions of ODL and online courses till September 1 and for the second session, the last date is February 1, 2022.

The AICTE statement also said the classes scheduled to start for the academic year 2021-22 may be started in online, offline class room mode or in a blended mode (online and offline) following the prescribed protocols and guidelines with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The academic calendar may change subject to the conditions existing due to the pandemic and guideline issued by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home and Ministry of Education from time to time,” it added.