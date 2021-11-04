AIBE XVI Answer Key By November 5; Here’s How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE 16 answer key will be available on the exam website, allindiabarexamination.com (representational)

AIBE Answer Key 2021: All India Bar Examination 16, or AIBE XVI answer key will be released by tomorrow, November 5, the Bar Council of India (BCI) said.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

“Dear Candidates, The question paper and the answer keys related to AIBE XVI examination will be live in next two days,” the BCI said on November 3.

The answer key will be available on the exam website, allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE is a national-level certification exam. Law graduates and law students in the final year or final semester of their programmes can appear in it. After qualifying in AIBE, candidates receive certificates of practice (COP), which allow them to practice law in India.

The BCI will also release the question papers along with the answer keys. Using the answer keys, candidates can calculate their probable scores before results.

AIBE 16 result will be announced soon after the final answer key.

The exam was conducted in October.

How To Download AIBE XVI Answer Key