AIBE XVI Answer Key Expected Today; Know Where, How To Check

AIBE answer key expected to be released today

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is expected to be released today on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. Law aspirants who appeared for the AIBE 2021 can check and download the answer key along with the AIBE XVI question paper from the website.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

A notification on the official AIBE exam website stated on November 3 that AIBE 16 answer key PDF will be available on the website in two days, that is on November 5. However, the answer key was delayed and another notification on the same date informed AIBE that it will not function for next four days due to festivals and normal operations will commence from Monday, November 8 onwards.

AIBE XVI Answer Key: How To Download

Go to the official AIBE exam website-- allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVI answer key link(link will be available once the answer key is out)

Enter login credentials as asked or AIBE Answer key can also be available in a PDF format that does not need any login credentials

AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a print out if required

Students can calculate their probable score using the AIBE answer key. After the release of the answer key, authorities will release the AIBE 16 result shortly.

Candidates who qualify AIBE get a "Certificate of Practice '' by the Bar Council of India. The exam intends to check and analyse the basic knowledge of law and examine the analytical knowledge of the candidate.