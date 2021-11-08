  • Home
  • Education
  • AIBE XVI Answer Key Expected Today; Know Where, How To Check

AIBE XVI Answer Key Expected Today; Know Where, How To Check

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is expected to be released today on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 8, 2021 2:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AIBE Answer Key Delayed
AIBE 16 Answer Key Expected Today; Official Website, Steps To Download
AIBE XVI Answer Key By November 5; Here’s How To Download
AIBE XVI Admit Card Released; Direct Link
AIBE 16 Admit Card Today; Here’s How To Download
AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed
AIBE XVI Answer Key Expected Today; Know Where, How To Check
AIBE answer key expected to be released today
New Delhi:

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) answer key is expected to be released today on the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. Law aspirants who appeared for the AIBE 2021 can check and download the answer key along with the AIBE XVI question paper from the website.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here 

A notification on the official AIBE exam website stated on November 3 that AIBE 16 answer key PDF will be available on the website in two days, that is on November 5. However, the answer key was delayed and another notification on the same date informed AIBE that it will not function for next four days due to festivals and normal operations will commence from Monday, November 8 onwards.

AIBE XVI Answer Key: How To Download

  • Go to the official AIBE exam website-- allindiabarexamination.com

  • On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVI answer key link(link will be available once the answer key is out)

  • Enter login credentials as asked or AIBE Answer key can also be available in a PDF format that does not need any login credentials

  • AIBE XVI Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen

  • Check and download the answer key

  • Take a print out if required

Students can calculate their probable score using the AIBE answer key. After the release of the answer key, authorities will release the AIBE 16 result shortly.

Candidates who qualify AIBE get a "Certificate of Practice '' by the Bar Council of India. The exam intends to check and analyse the basic knowledge of law and examine the analytical knowledge of the candidate.

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year
IIT Madras Witnesses Increase In Pre-Placements Offers This Year
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines Releasing Tomorrow
CBSE Classes 10, 12 Term 1 Admit Card, Exam Guidelines Releasing Tomorrow
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
KCET 2021 Option Entry Ends Today; Steps Here
INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
INI CET 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On November 14
Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
Tripura Board To Conduct 2022 Class 10, 12 Exams In 2 Terms; Releases TBSE Term 1 Date Sheets
.......................... Advertisement ..........................