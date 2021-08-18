AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Check Bar Council’s Revised Schedule, Details

Image credit: Shutterstock AIBE 16 will be held on October 24

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) 2021. AIBE 16 will be held on October 24 in pen and paper mode. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25. Candidates can register for AIBE exam till September 15, as per the revised schedule. The payment of the fee is to be done by September 20.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here

A statement on the AIBE official website says, “..the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021.”

AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Here’s How To Register

1. Go to the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the homepage, click on the AIBE 16 registration link

3. Feed in the details such as name, contact details, educational qualification

4. Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

5. Submit the AIBE XVI application form

6. Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

(AIBE) XVI (16) 2021: Exam Schedule