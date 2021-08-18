  • Home
  • Education
  • AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Check Bar Council’s Revised Schedule, Details

AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Check Bar Council’s Revised Schedule, Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) 2021. AIBE 16 will be held on October 24 in pen and paper mode.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 10:56 am IST

RELATED NEWS

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Application Deadline Till Tomorrow
Bar Council Extends AIBE 16 Registration Deadline Till June 15
All India Bar Examination (AIBE 16) Registration Ends Tomorrow
AIBE 15: Result Of 4,054 Candidates Withheld; Bar Council Asks To Submit Documents, Update Set Code
AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Check Bar Council’s Revised Schedule, Details
AIBE 16 will be held on October 24
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI (16) 2021. AIBE 16 will be held on October 24 in pen and paper mode. The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25. Candidates can register for AIBE exam till September 15, as per the revised schedule. The payment of the fee is to be done by September 20.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Sample Papers for AIBE. Click Here 

A statement on the AIBE official website says, “..the next All India Bar Examination (AIBE-XVI) will be held on 24th October, 2021. The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th Sep, 2021 and the Payment date is extended till 20th Sep, 2021.”

AIBE XVI (16) 2021: Here’s How To Register

1. Go to the official website of AIBE -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the homepage, click on the AIBE 16 registration link

3. Feed in the details such as name, contact details, educational qualification

4. Pay the requisite AIBE 16 registration fee

5. Submit the AIBE XVI application form

6. Download and keep a printout of the application form for future reference

(AIBE) XVI (16) 2021: Exam Schedule

Screenshot 2021-08-18 at 10

Click here for more Education News
All India Bar Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Check NTA's Guidelines, Important Points
NEET 2021 Admit Card Soon; Check NTA's Guidelines, Important Points
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Last Session Expected Today
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card For Last Session Expected Today
NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
NTA Extends Last Date To Apply For AYUSH PG Entrance Test (AIAPGET)
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From September 18; Check Complete Schedule
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From September 18; Check Complete Schedule
Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For Blockchain Startup Programme
Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For Blockchain Startup Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................