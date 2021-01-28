  • Home
Bar Council To Release AIBE XV Answer Key 2020 On January 30

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release AIBE 15 answer key 2020 on January 30 at allindiabarexamination.com.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 28, 2021 12:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

The answer key of All India Bar Examination XV, also known as AIBE XV 2020 or AIBE 15 2020, will be released on January 30, Bar Council of India (BCI) said today. AIBE XV answer key will be made available on the official exam website – allindiabarexamination.com.

The answer key will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam using which, candidates will be able to calculate their probable score.

After the release of AIBE 15 preliminary answer key, candidates will be given the chance to raise objections, if any.

“The Answer key (for objections) AIBE-XV held on 24th January, 2021 would be uploaded on 30th January, 2021,” the official notification reads.

How To Download AIBE 15 Answer Key 2020

Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the answer key download link

Login with your credentials (if required)

Check the official answer key

BCI conducted AIBE XV on January 24. As per official information, the exam was held at 154 centres in 52 cities across the country and approximately 1,20,000 advocates had applied to appear in the exam this year.

The AIBE paper had 100 questions for a total of 100 marks and candidates had to attempt it in three hours and 30 minutes.The exam was held offline and the paper contained multiple-choice questions.

There is no negative marking in The exam.

AIBE is a national-level certification exam. Candidates who qualify in AIBE exam are awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which allowes them to practice in a court of law in India.

Law graduates or final year Law students can take the exam. AIBE XV result date is yet to be announced.

