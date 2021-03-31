AIBE XV result has been declared

All India Bar Examination (AIBE XV) result has been announced. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination on January 24 can check the result at the official website of AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com. “The result for AIBE-15 conducted on January 24, 2021, is available. In case your result falls in withheld category i.e. it displays ‘To be declared later’ then Kindly wait as your result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS, Email or notification,” reads the official notification.

AIBE-XV Result: Direct Link

The AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates to practice law in India. To pass the test, candidates need to score a minimum of 40 per cent in the AIBE. Candidates who qualify the exam are awarded a ‘Certificate of Practice’ by the Bar Council of India (BCI)--a statutory body that regulates legal practise and legal education in India.

AIBE XV Result: How To Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the AIBE, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result AIBE XV’ link

Step 3: In the provided field, enter the login credentials and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: The AIBE results will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

AIBE XV result has been announced after examining the objections received from the candidates in the provisional answer key. The challenges were accepted until February 7.

AIBE XVI Postponed

Meanwhile, the All India Bar Examination has extended the last date to apply for the AIBE XVI exam. The official update reads “The date for registration for AIBE 16 will be extended till 30th April 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon. ” As per the new schedule, candidates can apply for the AIBE XVI exam till April 30.

AIBE XVI was earlier scheduled for April 25.