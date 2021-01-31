AIBE XV 2020: Bar Council Releases Answer Key At Allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) along with AIBE XV question papers on its official website Allindiabarexamination.com. The law aspirants can download the AIBE XV answer key along with the AIBE XV questions papers to analyse their performance in the examination. AIBE XV exam 2020 was conducted on January 24. The AIBE XV answer key has been released in both consolidated format for all the sets of paper and separately for each set of paper. In case of any discrepancy, the candidates can challenge the AIBE XV answer key 2020 till February 7.

Direct link to AIBE XV 2020 answer key

Steps to download AIBE XV 2020 answer key

Visit the official website Allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, there will be links to several AIBE XV question paper set

Click on the relevant AIBE XV (15) answer key tab

Download and take a printout of the answer key

The AIBE XV candidates can refer to the answer key to check their responses and calculate the probability to qualify the exam.

How to calculate the AIBE XV 2020 answer key

The candidate has to first tally the number of correct attempts. There is no negative marking in AIBE 2020, so they do not need to calculate incorrect attempts. They must assign 1 mark for each correct response, tally the marks and calculate the expected marks in AIBE XV 2020.

How to challenge AIBE XV 2020 answer key

Click on the link below to file an objection

An application form will open

Enter name, email id, registration id, and registration mobile number

Next select the paper code (A, B, C or D)

Select the question number you want to challenge; select what you think should be the correct answer.

Write down any remarks you may have

Upload supporting documents in support of your argument

Submit the form.

Direct link to AIBE XV 2020 objection window

The AIBE exam was held on January 24, 2021, in an offline mode, at various test centres across the country.