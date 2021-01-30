AIBE XV 2020: Bar Council To Release Answer Key Today

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE XV 2020 answer key today, January 30. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can access the AIBE answer key at the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE exam was held on January 24, 2021, in an offline mode, at various test centres across the country.

To download the AIBE 2020 answer key, candidates will be required to login at the official website using their roll number and application details.

Confirming the AIBE 2020 answer key release date, a statement on the official website said: “The Answer key (for objections) AIBE-XV held on 24th January 2021 would be uploaded on 30th January 2021.”

The AIBE 2020 answer key will be released for all the 100 multiple choice questions asked in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) held on January 24.

AIBE XV 2020 Answer Key: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website -- allindiabarexamination.com

2. On the designated link, click on the AIBE answer key download option

3. Insert login credentials, if required

4. Download the AIBE 2020 answer key

AIBE 2020 answer key: How to raise objections?

All the candidates who want to raise objections against the AIBE answer key will have to send an email to objectionsaibe11@gmail.com. The mail should mention the question for which the objections is being raised along with the right answer. Candidates will also be required to share a document in support of their claim. The objections against the answer key are to be sent within the next 10 working days.

What’s Next?

The administering body of AIBE 2020 will release the AIBE 2020 result in the first week of March 2021. Candidates who qualify in AIBE are awarded Certificate of Practice (COP), which enables them to practice in a court of law in India.